Chukkol Appointed Acting EFCC Chairman 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the appointment of Abdulkarim Chukkol as its acting chairman following the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa on Wednesday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

According to the statement, Chukkol is a “pioneer staff and an illustrious member of the EFCC Cadet Course One.”

Prior to this, Chukkol was the Director of Operations of the Commission and a vastly experienced investigator with specialty in cybercrime and money laundering.

The statement said: ‘’His Command appointments in the Commission include spells as Head of the Advance Fee Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Lagos and Abuja Zonal Commands between 2011 -2016, pioneer Commander of the Uyo Zonal Command in 2017 and Commander of Port Harcourt Zonal Command in 2020,’’ the statement said.

’Chukkol has participated in several special operations with international law enforcement organizations and maintains close relationship with Law enforcement agencies such as the FBI, UK National Crime Agency, United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), United States Secret Service, Australian Federal Police, Dutch Police, German Police, South African Police etc.’’