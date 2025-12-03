Chukwueze Excited To End Premier League Drought Against Man City

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze has expressed his delight after scoring his first Premier League goals against Manchester City.

Chukwueze scored a brace for Fulham in the 5-4 defeat to Manchester City at the Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

He came off the bench in the second half to replace Sasa Lukic before producing a stunning performance, which drew applause from Pep Guardiola at the end of the match.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute for his 100th Premier League goal in 111 matches to become the fastest player to reach the margin.

He also assisted the second goal for Tijjani Reijnders to make it 2-0 Phil Foden scored a brace and Emile Smith Rowe reduced the deficit for Fulham in the first half.

Jeremy Doku’s shot deflected off Sander Berge to sail into the net to give Man City a 5-1 lead.

Another Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi scored a curler from 20 yards to make it 5-2.

Samuel Chukwueze scored a brace in six minutes to make it 5-4 but it was too little too late as Man City held on to seal victory.

Chukwueze was delighted to end his Premier League drought, while expressing disappointment with the defeat.

He said: “For me, it’s a good feeling to score two goals but not a good feeling to lose. If I had scored my two goals and we won, it would have meant a lot to me – but for now, it doesn’t mean a lot.

“It was a crazy game today. We conceded goals we shouldn’t have conceded but I liked the spirit of the team for the comeback.

“The chances we created in the second half were almost there. It was a difficult one to take because we wanted three wins in a row and it didn’t happen, but we’ll keep our heads up. We fought until the last minute and on Sunday (against Crystal Palace) we’re going to give everything for the fans.

“For me, I always believe. If we don’t believe, we won’t score. Everybody believed that we could come back – the team, the coach and the fans.”

Chukwueze praised his teammates and the coaching staff for believing in him and always pushing him.

He concluded: “I think I’m finding myself. The coach believes in me. That’s the most important thing – a coach that believes in you, pushes you and the fans. My teammates push me a lot, so I have to give them credit and the coach credit as well.”

Chukwueze won his first English Premier League Man of The Match award in Fulham’s 2-1 win at Tottenham on Saturday.

He has now scored two goals, and recorded three assists in his last seven games for Fulham.

The Super Eagles winger will be hoping to continue his impressive form when Fulham welcomes Crystal Palace to the Craven Cottage on Sunday.