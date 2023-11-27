Church Cancels Wedding After Discovering Pregnant Status Of Bride-To-Be

The Assemblies of God Church in Aba, Abia State on Sunday cancelled the wedding between Mr Israel Kennedy and Miss Rose after discovering that the bride-to-be was already pregnant.
The church forbids bride-to-be from getting pregnant before their wedding day.
A family member who confirmed the development to journalists said after conducting pregnancy test on the bride-to-be, the church “found out that she was pregnant and announced that the wedding is hereby cancelled”
It was further gathered that both the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be were subsequently suspended in accordance with the Constitution and Byelaws of the Church.