Church Cancels Wedding After Discovering Pregnant Status Of Bride-To-Be

By Iro Oliver Stanley

The Assemblies of God Church in Aba, Abia State on Sunday cancelled the wedding between Mr Israel Kennedy and Miss Rose after discovering that the bride-to-be was already pregnant.

The church forbids bride-to-be from getting pregnant before their wedding day.

A family member who confirmed the development to journalists said after conducting pregnancy test on the bride-to-be, the church “found out that she was pregnant and announced that the wedding is hereby cancelled”

It was further gathered that both the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be were subsequently suspended in accordance with the Constitution and Byelaws of the Church.

