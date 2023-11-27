Church Cancels Wedding After Discovering Pregnant Status Of Bride-To-Be

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Assemblies of God Church in Aba, Abia State on Sunday cancelled the wedding between Mr Israel Kennedy and Miss Rose after discovering that the bride-to-be was already pregnant.

The church forbids bride-to-be from getting pregnant before their wedding day.

Advertisement

A family member who confirmed the development to journalists said after conducting pregnancy test on the bride-to-be, the church “found out that she was pregnant and announced that the wedding is hereby cancelled”

It was further gathered that both the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be were subsequently suspended in accordance with the Constitution and Byelaws of the Church.