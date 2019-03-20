Advertisement

The Church of Satan has come out to blast Nigerian OAP Daddy Freeze for saying ‘Marriage Vows Are Satanic’

Freeze popularly known for his controversies took to Instagram today to share a lengthy post claiming that the fact that people get married in front of a priest doesn’t make them a married couple.

He also went on to say people who call themselves couples and don’t have access to each other’s phone password and account details were not married.

Advertisement

“For Christians, the scriptures say two became one. How can you become one with someone who can’t access your phone, email or bank details? How?

“Those pulpit gaslights have lied to you all your life, a great pity it is that you are living a lie and the consequence is your expulsion from God’s city read Rev22:15. Many of you are living separate lives while carrying a legal document to pronounce you a couple, that’s a huge joke on no one else but you.

“The fact that you got married in a religious shrine in front of a priest does not make you a married couple, as a matter of fact, you don’t need a priest or a church to get married. 1 Peter2:5 says we are all priests, stop outsourcing your priestly role to a yahoo boy by hiring someone else to do your job, pronounce yourself married, it’s your god given duty and it has nothing to do with the church

“All vows are satanic, including marriage vows, Christ said so himself, when you see him, argue with him. Become one with your spouse today, or get a divorce, it’s as simple as that, stop leading another person into lust because of Godless religious traditions,” he wrote.

Following the claim by the OAP, the Church of Satan via it’s verified Twitter handle tackled him saying, ‘marriage isn’t for everyone, but Satanists can admit and take responsibility for their own positions. Sounds like Daddy Freeze is just trying to make excuses to get out it’.

Advertisement

See Tweet Below;

Marriage isn’t for everyone, but Satanists can admit and take responsibility for their own positions. Sounds like Daddy Freeze is just trying to make excuses to get out it. https://t.co/NPoxv60ucU — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) March 20, 2019