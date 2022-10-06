CIRCULAR: FCT High Court To Sack Workers That Refuse Posting

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The High Court for the Federal Capital Territory, Kubwa, Abuja has threatened to sack members of staff that refuses to accept their posting to new roles.

This was disclosed in a internal circular signed by Head, Open Registry, Office of the Chief Registrar, Aminu Nash Audu, seen by our correspondent.

The circular dated June 8 frowned upon the attitude of some members of staff to posting.

“It has come to the notice of management that some staff has formed the habit of refusing to proceed or to accept posting in obvious contravention of existing rules,” the circular stated.

The court warned those affected to desist from such behavior or be sacked if they fail to accept their posting.

The circular further reads, ” The management is therefore compelled to issue this strong warning to all concerned staff that have refused to pick up their posting letters or report at their new posting that it will not hesitate to initiate disciplinary action in accordance with the provisions of the PSR 030301 (b) which stipulates termination of appointment. Thank you.”