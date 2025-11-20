CIS Targets Tech Adoption In New Capital Market Reform Agenda

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has released a set of reform proposals aimed at accelerating the transformation of Nigeria’s capital market, with a strong emphasis on technology-driven innovation, enhanced ethical standards, and sustainable finance.

The recommendations were issued in a communiqué at the end of the Institute’s 29th Annual Stockbrokers’ Conference held in Abuja.

Delegates at the conference stressed that bold and coordinated reforms were critical to positioning the capital market as a catalyst for national economic growth, particularly as Nigeria pursues its ambition to achieve a $1trn GDP.

The communiqué, signed by CIS President and Chairman of Council, Oluropo Dada, and the Registrar/Chief Executive, Ayorinde Adeonipekun, urged market stakeholders to prioritise technology adoption, deepen market liquidity, and strengthen policy reforms that support innovation.

A key highlight of the conference was the call for the rapid development of a new 10-year Capital Market Masterplan centred on digital assets, financial inclusion, sustainable finance, and global competitiveness. CIS recommended the full digitisation of market infrastructure, including the adoption of blockchain technology to enable real-time T+0 settlement.

Delegates also called for increased issuance of green bonds and sustainability-linked instruments, supported by clear fiscal incentives and regulatory frameworks.

The communiqué further advocated fast-tracking the listing of strategic national enterprises to widen asset ownership and boost market capitalisation. It also urged strengthening Nigeria’s leadership within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by harmonising regulations, adopting the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), and enhancing cross-border market integration.

To improve investor protection, participants emphasised the need to scale financial literacy programmes nationwide and expand digital finance training.

They stressed the importance of reinforcing ethical conduct, transparency, and accountability through stronger regulatory oversight and enforcement.

The Institute also called for an upgrade of its certification programmes to include competencies in digital and sustainable finance.

The stockbrokers also recommended mobilising long-term capital for infrastructure development, MSMEs, and green projects to stimulate broad-based economic growth.

They highlighted the pivotal role of the capital market in driving inclusive development and strengthening Nigeria’s long-term economic resilience.

The conference, which brought together top government officials and leading chief executives across diverse sectors, ended with a unified demand for urgent action.

CIS reaffirmed its commitment to championing these reforms and supporting initiatives that will modernise market systems, enhance governance, and position the capital market as a major driver of national economic transformation.