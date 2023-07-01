Civil Rights Activist Urges Tinubu To Cut Cost Of Governance By 60%

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should reduce the cost of governance by sixty percent as a means of curtailing the country’s high expenditure in administration.

Advertisement

Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, a civil rights activist, told our correspondent, weekend, that various measures adopted by the Tinubu administration to revitalize the country’s economy would amount to futility if the cost of governance was not reduced drastically.

According to him, “Tinubu should reduce the cost of governance by 60%. That is paying only 40%. Also there should be no gratuity for political appointees. Actually their salaries should be the same as civil servants. Appointing aides as way of political compensation is so not in the best interest of the country. In fact, appointment is not empowerment because it is not sustaining.”

Nze Chukwumezie however welcomed the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government, but faulted the manner it was ‘hurriedly carried out without means to cushion its impacts’.

He said, “The fuel subsidy removal is a good policy that no one should oppose. But the manner of execution was bad. First the subsidy was said to have covered June. Why making it take effect from 29th May when he took over?

“Also Dangote refinery is supposed to push out products within a few months. Why not allow the end of subsidy to be when Dangote becomes operational?

Advertisement

“Most importantly, government has four refineries. His government should have addressed issues surrounding their not being in operation before removing the subsidy. Then the most insensitive thing to do is tripling the price of PMS without increasing salaries and without cushioning the effects.

“Then to rub salt to the injury, the salaries of the president and political office-holders that people are calling to be reduced were increased by over 200%. With the plan to introduce tuition in public schools, this administration seems to be out to impoverish the masses the more.”