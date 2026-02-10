Claims Of Poor Network Coverage Unacceptable, Says Obi

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, says the claims of poor network coverage by the senate in some parts of the country is no longer acceptable.

He said this while renewing his calls for real-time electronic transmission of election results in a statement released on Tuesday, after he participated in the “Occupy National Assembly” protest over the Electoral Act amendment.

The statement, titled “Identifying with the People Peacefully for Electoral Integrity,” said his participation was aimed at pressing for urgent reforms to protect the credibility of Nigeria’s elections.

“Yesterday, February 9th, I participated in a peaceful protest at the National Assembly to demand urgent electoral reforms that truly reflect the will of the Nigerian people,” Obi said.

According to him, the demands of the protesters were “clear and non-negotiable,” stressing that public office holders must emerge through transparent honourable processes.

“Aspirants for public office should provide verifiable records of their primary, secondary, and tertiary education, along with fulfilling other constitutional requirements such as age and qualifications,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that candidates must also subject themselves to open campaigns, public scrutiny and debates as required by law.

“Most importantly, election results must be transmitted electronically and in real time to protect the people’s mandate and eliminate manipulation,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding the transmission of results, Obi said electronic transmission in real time remains central to credible elections.

He dismissed claims by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio that certain states lack network coverage saying such claimes are no longer acceptable.

“Financial institutions operate nationwide through secure digital networks to conduct transactions and collect taxes on a daily basis. If banking systems function seamlessly, our electoral system can and should do the same.

Advertisement

“Nigeria must stop being a so-called Giant of Africa that disgraces the continent and instead become a beacon of exemplary governance, beginning with credible elections,” Obi said.

He further urged Nigerian youths “who turned out in large numbers, to remain steadfast and not relent until the necessary reforms are achieved.”

He reiterated his commitment to what he described as a “New Nigeria,” saying it remains achievable through collective action and sustained civic engagement.