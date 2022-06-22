Cleric Uploads Photos Of Ex-Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso In Church

Presiding Bishop of the Illumination Assembly, Lagos, Isaac Idahosa, on Wednesday shared photos showing when the former governor of Kano State and presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was hosted in his church, in the past.

The pictures floated by the cleric on his official Facebook page come at the time stakeholders are calling for a merger between Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria People’s party and Peter Obi’s Labor party, among others.

The move is geared towards forming a formidable coalition that will win the 2023 presidential election and unseat the All Progressive Congress.

Idahosa wrote on Wednesday that the former governor was invited to talk about nation building in his church, at the time.

“H.E Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was hosted to deliver a lecture at Illumination Assembly Ajah Lagos during our international Leadership Summit on nation building the other time,” he stated.

In another post on his Facebook page, the cleric, apparently in a bid to persuade the ex-governor and coalition supporters, stated that “Kwankwaso is a great listener.”

One of the big issue in the coalition talks is largely on who will become the presidential aspirant and running mate between Kwankwaso and Obi.

As of June 19, the leadership of NNPP stated in a tweet that the party and LP are still discussing, and have not finalized terms and conditions yet.

The NNPP urged supporters to ignore the rumors circulating online that, Kwankwaso has agreed to deputize Obi , in the upcoming presidential race.

“We wish to categorically inform you that, agreements are yet to be reached. The rumors, as circulated, are unfounded, and gravely misleading. Together, we shall build strong, progressive and egalitarian democratic society,” NNPP stated.

On its part, LP has assured Nigerians on Tuesday that it is “receiving massive support from the North, South, West and East.”