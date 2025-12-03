Climate Change: Edo Govt Targets One Million Trees In Four Years

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Edo State Government has launched an ambitious Green Revolution plan aimed at strengthening environmental sustainability, combating the effects of climate change, and improving the health and welfare of residents across the state.

The initiative was unveiled by the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Ecological and Climate Change Funding and Management Commission, Blessing Agbomhere, during a press briefing at the commission’s headquarters.

According to Agbomhere, the state under the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo would embark on the planting of at least one million trees over the next four years, describing it as one of the most far-reaching ecological restoration efforts in Edo’s history.

He explained that the commission is mandated to protect the environment and all living organisms within it, noting that ecological balance is essential for sustaining life.

“Ecology deals with the relationship between living organisms and their environment. Our duty is to ensure harmony between these organisms and the environment they depend on,” he said.

Agbomhere highlighted the critical role trees play in maintaining clean air, preventing erosion, and serving as natural shields against harsh weather conditions.

“Human beings breathe in oxygen and breathe out carbon dioxide. Trees do the opposite. Without trees, we cannot have clean air,” he noted.

He added that the government is intensifying efforts in environmental sanitation, preservation, and remediation, stressing that poor environmental conditions are closely linked to many illnesses.

The chairman further announced that the Green Revolution Programme and the State Ecological and Climate Trust Fund will officially be launched on December 11.

The Trust Fund is designed to attract financial support from individuals, corporate bodies, and international partners committed to the state’s ecological transformation.

“The government cannot do it alone. Those who can give one should give one. Those who can give ten should give ten. Those who can give in millions should join us,” he appealed.

The Green Revolution, he explained, is a multi-sectoral initiative spanning several ministries and agencies.

Key components include: Climate-smart agriculture; Environmental sanitation and public sensitisation; conversion of petrol vehicles to CNG and solar power; expansion of clean water access across all communities and tree planting and forest restoration.

Agbomhere reiterated Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to ensuring access to potable water in every community, noting that clean water is a basic necessity for both rural and urban dwellers.

“With the governor’s determination and the support of the people, Edo State is rising. We are ready to revolutionise green space and restore our ecosystem,” he said.

He expressed confidence that with collective participation, the state could surpass its one-million-tree target within the governor’s first tenure.

The upcoming launch of the Green Revolution and Trust Fund is expected to mark a significant milestone in Edo State’s efforts toward climate resilience and sustainable environmental management.