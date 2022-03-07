Climate Change: Green Sahara Farms To Plant 376,000 Economic Trees In 2022

Green Sahara Farms (GSF) is partnering with Circular Bioeconomy Alliance to plant 367,000 trees in 2022.

Green Sahara Farms said about 136,000 economic trees were planted in 2021 by the partners on 887 hectares of land which also impacted 427 Nigerian households.

The company is also targeting to plant 25 million trees in five years under its Green Tree Thrift Program as a basis to develop the value of natural assets to natural capital.

GSF revealed the plans in on Monday.

The Managing Director GSF Suleiman Dikwa revealed that they have also developed about 700,000 trees in nurseries in Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Plateau and Nasarawa and they intend to plant 2.7 million tree seedlings.

According to him, GSF has 50 dedicated nursery sites and 40 hectares of dedicated land.

Dikwa said GSF and six others organisations have joined the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA)to accelerate a global transition to a bioeconomy that is climate neutral.

The organisations include: Coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA) Green Sahara Farms, Trees for Kenya, Impulso Verde Kuaspue Foundation, Rioterra, Yagasu, Nature-based Solutions Initiative and Oxford University.

Dikwa noted that the significance of the partnership with CBA is that the seven organizations have become part of a global movement that is powered by nature and people.

He said, “Diversity of new members reflects the nature of the alliance, which includes large and small intergovernmental organizations, companies, investors, research organizations and NGOs, who provide expertise and implement projects in areas related to the circular bio-economy.”

The CBA Coordinator, Yitagesu Tekle said that firm is growing fast both in membership and actions on the ground.

Tekle said credible and reliable local partners and science-based organizations are crucial to ensuring that the CBA’s initiatives consider local context, knowledge and tradition, as well as being based on up-to-date scientific knowledge and technology.