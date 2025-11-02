Climate Change: WHO Identifies Five Key Interventions To Save Lives

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm on the devastating impact of climate change on human health, emphasizing that immediate action is necessary to mitigate its effects.

In a post on its official X platform, the WHO noted that climate change is already harming global health, but asserted that collective efforts can combat this threat.

The organisation identified five key interventions that could save nearly 2 million lives annually.

These interventions include establishing heat health alerts, transitioning healthcare facilities to clean and green energy, protecting water and sanitation systems, promoting clean energy for household use, and phasing out fossil fuels.

Advertisement

“#ClimateChange is already harming our health BUT we can fight back! Here are 5 proven interventions that could save nearly 2 million lives every year:

“Heat health alerts, Clean-green energy in healthcare facilities, Safeguarding water & sanitation, Clean energy at home and Ending reliance on fossil fuels #COP30,” the statement said.

The WHO’s appeal coincides with the upcoming COP30, underscoring the need for concerted global action to address the health implications of climate change.

By implementing these measures, WHO noted that communities worldwide can reduce the adverse effects of climate change and safeguard public health.