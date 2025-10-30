Climate Inaction Killing Millions – New Report Warns

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A new report by the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), warns that continued reliance on fossil fuels and failure to adapt to climate change are claiming millions of lives annually.

Disclosing this on Thursday, WHO and global partners urged that the protection of people’s health should be recognised as the most powerful driver of climate action.

The report revealed that 12 out of 20 key indicators tracking health threats, have reached record levels, revealing how climate inaction is costing lives, straining health systems, and undermining economies.

The key findings from the report revealed that heat-related deaths have increased to 23 per cent since the 1990s, pushing total heat-related deaths to an average of 546,000 deaths per year; Droughts and heatwaves caused an additional 124 million people to face food insecurity in 2023.

Others include that heat exposure led to 640 billion lost labour hours in 2024, equivalent to $1.09 trillion in productivity losses; Governments spent $956 billion on fossil fuel subsidies in 2023, triple the amount pledged to support climate-vulnerable countries.

According to WHO, while some governments have slowed their climate commitments, the report showed that cities, communities and the health sector are leading the way.

It added that nearly all reporting cities (834 of 858) have completed, or plan to complete climate risk assessments, stressing that the energy transition is delivering cleaner air, healthier jobs, measurable economic growth and inward investment.

The report further, noted that as the world prepares for COP30 in Belém, Brazil, the findings of the 2025 Global Report of the Lancet Countdown provided a key evidence base for accelerating health-centered climate action.

It added that WHO will build on this momentum through the forthcoming COP30 (United Nation Climate Change Conference) Special Report on Climate Change and Health, a collaborative effort highlighting the policies and investments needed to protect health, equity, and deliver the Belém Action Plan that is the expected landmark outcome of COP30.

WHO, however, called for action, urging that a rapid phase out fossil fuels in favour of clean energy, a shift to healthier, climate-friendly diets and sustainable agriculture, and prioritization of health-promoting climate action, remain the most powerful lever to slow climate change and protect lives.

WHO Assistant Director-General, Dr Jeremy Farrar, further stated, “The climate crisis is a health crisis. Every fraction of a degree of warming costs lives and livelihoods.” –

The report, however, urged governments to place health at the centre of climate action, ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil.