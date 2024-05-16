CLO Calls For Compliance With Fiscal Responbility Act In Contract Awards

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Director, Civil Liberties Organization, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ohabuenyi Ezike, Thursday, called for compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act in the proposed Enugu five-star hotel.

Comrade Ezike was reacting to the contract award of 380-room five star hotel at the International Conference Centre, Enugu. The state Works Commissioner Gerald Otiji had after the state’s weekly Executive Council said the duration of the contract was 12 months.

Advertisement

Ezike lauded the project, saying it would serve the interest of the state if judiciously executed.

According to him, the hotel, apart from providing decent accommodation for Enugu residents and visitors, would provide jobs for youths, and increase the revenue base of the government.

He, however, advised Governor Peter Mbah to first complete the outstanding uncompleted projects in the state such as the International Conference Centre and the dilapidated Hotel Presidential both in Enugu.

He also called for the revival of the Aluminum Products Factory, Ohebe-Dim; Adarice, Adani; Oghe Cashew Industry, Ezeagu; Níger Gas, Emene; Iron Steel Industry, Emene; ANAMCO, the Daily Star, and Vegetable Oil, Nnachi.

Advertisement

He said, “All these projects will offer more services and benefits to the people. My fear for the new project is the strategy for corruption by both the federal government and the states. They have discovered new ways of indulging in corruption which is to dubiously ignore the Fiscal Responsibility Act in awarding contracts.

“We read in the media allegations against the federal government that no bids were held before they awarded the so-called Badagry—Sokoto road. Similarly, no feasibility studies have been conducted.”