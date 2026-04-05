CNG Bus Explodes At Kaduna Motor Park, Destroys Vehicles

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An explosion involving a compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered bus in the early hours of Sunday has devastated the Mando Garage Motor Park in Kaduna, destroying at least two luxury buses and several other vehicles.

CNG Bus Explodes At Kaduna Motor Park

The explosion, which occurred around 4:00 a.m., according to reports, caused panic among workers and early commuters nearby.

Preliminary accounts indicated that the explosion originated from a CNG-powered vehicle operated by Silver Travel & Luxury Bus.

A luxury bus parked in proximity and multiple smaller vehicles in the park were destroyed.

Several reports noted that the thunderous sound was followed by fire and thick plumes of black smoke that quickly spread across the premises, with debris scattered and vehicles reduced to skeletal frames.

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The exact cause of the explosion has yet to be confirmed.

No casualties have been confirmed from the incident.