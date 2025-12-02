Coaching Djokovic Was A Learning Experience, Says Murray

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Andy Murray has revealed that coaching Novak Djokovic was a valuable experience for him despite their partnership failing to yield a title.

Murray joined Djokovic’s coaching crew in November 2024 after retiring at the end of the Paris Olympics.

Under Murray, Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semi-finals at the Australian Open.

The pair announced the end of the partnership in May, shortly before the start of the French Open.

Murray described the short stint with Djokovic as a valuable experience, but was disappointed with the results.

He said, “I look back on it and I’m glad I did it.

“I was fully invested. I had committed to a skiing holiday before I took the job and I explained that to him. But I was sitting there at 11 p.m., watching videos of his matches over in Australia, editing videos to send to him.

“It was unfortunate what happened in Australia with the injury, but I watched him play ridiculous tennis in that tournament.

“After the injury, it was certainly a difficult few months for him, but also I think for the team and all of us. So yeah, I was disappointed. Probably didn’t get the results I would have liked for him.

“I think it’s important for a coach to bring good energy. It’s something that if I ever coached again, I would work on it and try to do a better job of it.”

Murray was ranked as the world No. 1 in men’s singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 41 weeks, including as the year-end No. 1 in 2016.

The former British player won 46 ATP Tour singles titles, including three majors at the 2012 US Open, 2013 Wimbledon Championships, and 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

He also won two gold medals at the Summer Olympics, the 2016 ATP World Tour Finals, 14 Masters events, and contested a total of eleven major finals.