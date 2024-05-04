Coalition Of Whistleblowers Protection And Press Freedom Calls For Release Of Journalist In Police Detention

The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has called on the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), to free from custody Daniel Ojukwu, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ).

According to a press statement issued on Saturday by

Busola Ajibola, Deputy Director, CJID, Ojukwu was “abducted” by the police on 1st May 2024 over alleged violation of the 2015 Cybercrime act by the Nigeria Police.

Ajibola further explained that since his abduction, Ojukwu’s phones have been switched off with no one knowing his whereabouts, adding that his family got to find out on 3rd May, that he was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti in Lagos.

Ajibola said: “In a phone conversation with CJID, the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that Mr Ojukwu was arrested by men of the National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC) of the Nigerian Police and is detained at the facilities of the Lagos state Police Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

“CWPPF condemns the arrest and continued detention of Mr. Ojukwu. Arbitrary arrest and detention of journalists remain unacceptable as it negates the basic principles of democracy.

“The arrest and continued detention of Mr Ojukwu is not only a violation of his fundamental human rights but also an assault on press freedom.”

The deputy director therefore called on the Nigerian police to immediately release the journalist and follow legal procedures to engage him.

He also called on the Inspector General of Police “to ensure that the Cybercrime act 2015 ceases to be a weapon used in the harassment and arbitrarily detainment of journalists and media workers.

“We make this call based on past instances where the Cybercrime law has been used to criminalise journalism, harass and detain them.

“We reiterate that such intimidation constitutes an attack on press freedom and the right of the people to information,” he said.

Ajibola also urged the NPF to avoid using the Cybercrimes Act to suppress investigative journalism aimed at entrenching a transparent and accountable system.