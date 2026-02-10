COAS Orders Deployment Of Special Forces To Plateau State

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved the immediate deployment of the Chief of Army Staff Intervention Battalion of special forces to Plateau State.

The troops, already in the state, are tasked to aggressively and decisively address the recent resurgence of terrorist attacks.

A press release signed by the Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Oteh and sighted on the Nigerian Army’s X handle on Tuesday, described the move as a potential game-changer in tackling insecurity in the region.

The statement read, “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved the immediate deployment of the Chief of Army Staff Intervention Battalion of special forces to Plateau State.

“Receiving the troops at Headquarters 3 Division, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE, Major General Folusho Oyinlola represented by the Chief of Staff, Operation ENDURING PEACE, Brigadier General Senlong Sule, welcomed the troops and urged them to be decisive and ruthless in carrying out offensive operations against the terrorists.”

Oyinlola urged the troops to be decisive and ruthless in carrying out offensive operations against terrorists.

Advertisement

The deployment comes against a backdrop of renewed violence in the north-central region in 2026.

On February 7, four people, including a woman, were reportedly killed by suspected Fulani militia in Ding’ak village, Mushere district of Bokkos LGA, just a day after rumours of impending attacks circulated.

Major General Oyinlola appealed to residents of Plateau State not to panic at the sight of large troop movements and heavy military equipment.

He expressed appreciation for the public’s continued support and urged citizens to provide actionable and timely intelligence on the whereabouts of criminal elements to aid operations and restore peace in the state.