COAS Sends Message To Separatist Agitators: ‘We’re Coming For You’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has said that the army will soon move against separatist agitators in the country.

Separatists agitators have recently revived clamour for separation following herdsmen violence across the country.

General Attahiru disclosed this in Uyo at the first Commanding Officers’ Workshop 2021, held on Monday.

Recall that Sunday Igboho recently declared that the South West part of the country was no longer part of Nigeria.

Also, Asari Dokubo had announced the establishment of Biafra Customary Government in which he incorporated some parts of the Southeast and South south.

However, the army chief has promised that the service will deal decisively with every form of security threats confronting the nation, including those posed by the secessionist agitators like Igboho and Dokubo.

He assured that the military would soon surmount attempts by some individuals to compromise the territorial integrity of the country by the declaration of sovereignty on behalf of ethnic nationalities in the country.

“The Nigerian Army under my leadership would remain proactive and jointly work with other security agencies to decisively deal with threats facing the nation.

“The Nigerian Army under my watch remains resolute and is poised more than ever before to decisively deal with individuals or groups that threaten the peace, security and stability of our great nation,” he said.

Attahiru called on participants at the workshop with the theme, “Repositioning the Nigerian Army to Defeat Contemporary Adversaries in a Joint Environment” to commit themselves to their duties to the nation.

The COAS said that he would continue to provide mission oriented training through workshops and build capacity for the military that would make the army dependable and feared by all adversaries.

On his part, the Akwa Ibom state governor,Udom Emmanuel, said that the security challenges confronting the nation called for a military that was ready and equipped to face the problems.

“With the security realities confronting our nation, the military more than ever should be ready and equipped to face and confront these realities by ensuring that the service maintains the highest possible standard of continuous training for optional performance.

“It is reassuring that in spite of other operational commitments across the country, the new Chief of Army staff has considered it necessary to organise this workshop,” Emmanuel said.

Earlier in his address, the General Officer Commanding 6th Division, Maj.-Gen. Sani Mohammed, said the workshop was the first major achievement of the chief of army staff.