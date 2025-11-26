COAS Shooters, Tojemarine Share Spoils In Handball Premier League Opener

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 2025 Ardova Handball Premier League got off to a stunning start as COAS Shooters played out a dramatic 26-26 draw against the defending champions Tojemarine Handball Club at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Yaba, Lagos.

The highly anticipated encounter lived up to expectation as Tojemarine HBC, who won the league last season, were pushed to the limit by second-placed COAS Shooters with both sides matching each other, goal for goal in a pulsating contest which thrilled the fans

Earlier on, in the men’s category, League leader, Safety Shooters opened their phase 2 campaign on a strong note with a commanding 25–15 victory over Osun United to remain top, while Rima Strikers overwhelmed Benue Buffaloes 36–16.

Lagos Seasiders fell 21–28 to a somewhat complacent Niger United side who got their art together late on while Correction Boys comfortably saw off De Defenders 34-27.

In the women’s category, defending champions Safety Babes showed why they remain the team to beat as they began their quest for an unprecedented fifth consecutive league title with a dominant 40–27 win over Rivers Queens.

Imo Grasshoppers also edged title contenders a jet lagged Rima Queens 28–27 in a tense, high-stakes battle, while Omo Ogiefo Academy of Benin stunned former champions Plateau Peacocks 26–24. Ekiti Queens confidently defeated 35–26 victory over Defender Babes.

The Ardova Handball Premier League Phase 1 continues on Wednesday at Rowe Park Sports Center, Yaba, Lagos and all matches will be played there till November 30, 2025 before matches resumes at the NIS Indoor Sports Hall.

Ardova Handball Premier League 2025 Day 1 Results

Men’s Category

Safety Shooters 25-15 Osun United Benue Buffaloes 16-36 Rima Strikers Lagos Seasiders 21-28 Niger United Correction Boys 34-27 De Defenders COAS Shooters 26-26 Tojemarine HBC

Women’s Category

