Coastal Highway: Payment Of N2.75bn Compensation Done Out Of Sympathy For Those Who Voted Tinubu- Umahi

The federal government has begun payment of N2.75bn compensation for owners of properties affected by the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The compensation was flagged off on Wednesday with 10 beneficiaries, according to the Minister of Works, David Umahi said at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos.

The beneficiaries are: Olaotan Olamuyiwa of Checkmate; Kemi Osinibi of Landmark Kids Club by Maxtivity; Mide Adegbite, Peter Oladipupo of FX Lounge; Bukola Oloko, Abiodun Oguntunde of Xchange Lagos; Dapo Oniru of Moist Beach; Mustapha Olatunji of G12 Beach; Dr Bashir Oshodi, and Bestrock.

Umahi said the N2.75bn covers compensation for property owners affected by the demolition necessary for the construction of channel 0 to channel 3 of the coastal highway.

Umahi said the compensation was out of sympathy for president Bola Tinubu’s supporters.

“To show sympathy for people who voted for Mr. President, we would do everything possible to pay the human face compensation.” the Minister said adding “Today, we are paying over N2bn in compensation just from channel 0 to channel 3.”

Umahi said the remaining beneficiaries will be directed to the Secretariat of the Compensation Committee for payment.

The minister said, “All tenants within the Landmark premises, today, have all been shortlisted and they will get the alerts by 2:00 pm.

“Most of them are here and that closes the politics of Landmark.

“The committee will be sitting from 2:00 pm so that you will sign your documents in the form of indemnity and you will get your alert tomorrow before 2:00 pm.”