Cocoa Production To Hit 500,000 Tonnes In Two Years—FG

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood has said the current programmes being implemented by the ministry will boost cocoa production to 500,000 tonnes by 2024.

Mahmood said this during a courtesy call by the Executive Director, International Cocoa Organization, Mr. Arrion Michel to his office on Tuesday.

The minister who said that Nigeria is ranked the fourth highest producer of cocoa in the world, assured that Nigeria can achieve an increase in cocoa production based on the present drive of the federal government and relevant stakeholders.

He said, “Nigeria has made a remarkable move to join the Living Income Differential (LID) initiatives which was established by Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana in 2019.

“The interactive meeting between Nigerian delegation and Ghana cocoa board has yielded a positive result with the recent approval by ministry to establish the National Cocoa Management Committee (NCMC).

Mahmood further stated that the NCMC will be driven by legislation through the National Assembly to give the process a legal backing.

Michel thanked the Minister for his hospitality and informed that Africa produce about 80 per cent of cocoa but lamented that the price is determined in Europe.

He also pointed out that Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Ecuador are the major producers of cocoa, noting that the product is key to small holder farmers in many countries.

In his remarks, the Director Federal Department of Agriculture, Engr. Abdullahi Abubakar, represented by Deputy Director in the Minister, Mr. Bendard Ukattah commended the Minister for his commitment and effort towards ensuring that the country cocoa value chain strives.