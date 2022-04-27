Col. Dangiwa Asks Red Cross To Assist FG Negotiate Release Of Kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna Train Victims

Colonel Dangiwa Umar (retd), former military governor of Kaduna State, has called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to take urgent steps to secure the release of passengers kidnapped during an attack on a Kaduna-Abuja train in March.

Umar’s call came hours after the bandits released photos of about 40 of the passengers, including children, who would be clocking one month in captivity of bandits on April 27.

“Pictures of the hostages abducted in the 28 March Abuja- Kaduna train attack are trending in the social media.

“The pictures, to say the least, are most disturbing, particularly as they show exhausted and frightened women and children under the most harrowing conditions.

“I appeal to the Federal government to do more to secure the immediate release of these innocent victims,” he wrote in a statement signed by him.

Umar further appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other international organizations to assist in the negotiation process for the victim’s release.

“May God touch the hearts of the kidnappers to show mercy on these innocent and vulnerable victims,” he added.

The former military administrator and Chairman of the Movement for Unity and Progress (MUP) had last week urged the Buhari administration to suspend the proposed national census scheduled for April and concentrate on how to solve the country’s security problems.

“The decision of the FGN to seek and obtain the approval of the National Council of State to conduct a national census in April 2023 must have come as a great shock to most well-meaning Nigerians.

“A country that is facing existential challenges such as unprecedented level of insecurity, a collapsing economy cannot have as one of its priorities the conduct of a National census.

“We, therefore, urge the Buhari administration to suspend what will amount to misadventure and waste of scarce natural resources.

“This Administration should focus all its attention on securing the nation and conducting the 2023 elections.

“A National census at this point is certainly not a priority assuming that its conduct is possible,” he had said.