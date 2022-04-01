‘Colony Of Scavengers’ Demolished In Abuja Over Security Threats – FCTA

In furtherance of its efforts to sanitize Abuja and rid it of miscreants, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ministerial taskforce on city sanitation has demolished some shanties in the Nyanya area of the federal capital.

The Head of Monitoring and Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Kaka Bello, who led the demolition team on Thursday, said the demolished areas posed a security threat to residents of the federal capital.

Bello said the exercise was being carried out to ensure that the sanity of the federal capital, especially the suburbs, is maintained.

He pointed out that weeks back, scavengers and hoodlums residing in those places were reminded to vacate the area but they refused to adhere to the directives.

Bello, who described the demolished area as a “colony of scavengers”, explained that the FCTA had previously cleared the place but that the hoodlums keep returning to erect illegal structures.

He called on residents who shield the hoodlums to desist from such as they would be emboldening them.

“The exercise is about city cleaning and sanitation, this is a colony of scavengers which we have removed several times, but they still return.

“Weeks ago we came here to tell them they need to vacate this area, or else we will come and carry out an enforcement, and unfortunately while some of them comply others refused to comply, but we won’t be discouraged by the miscreants and scavengers refusal to heed to the taskforce team orders,” Bello said.

The demolition exercise is coming against the backdrop of high levels of insecurity ranging from abduction, robbery, amongst others, being witnessed in Abuja.

On Wednesday, the traditional ruler of the Bukpe community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, His Royal Highness (HRH) Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi, was abducted and his whereabouts have remained unknown.