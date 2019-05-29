Comedian Writes Inauguration Speech For Buhari

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to present an inauguration speech during his swearing in today, an Abuja based Nigerian Comedian, Enenche Enenche has penned down a short speech that the president should have delivered to Nigerians.

Buhari who was sworn-in today alongside his vice, Yemi Osinbajo at the Eagle Square in Abuja did not present an inauguration speech, which according to political analysts is unusual in a setting as a presidential inauguration.

Enenche, while reacting to Buhari’s action took to his facebook page to pen down a speech the president should have presented.

“THE SHORT INAUGURAL SPEECH PRESIDENT BUHARI NEVER GAVE TODAY.

Protocool.

Exactly four years today I stood here to take oath of office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and today history is being made as I stand before you to take the oath of office of the president of Nigeria for the second time.

A new dawn of our national history has come to stay, I thank every man and woman who stood by our ideals and pressed for me to stand here today through the ballots. I thank you and I promise no to let you down.

Those Nigerians I never won their votes, I stand here to tell you that elections are over and this is a call to all Nigerians to hands in the remaking and consolidation on achievements.

June 12 is our national democracy day, we intend making today’s event a low key but celebrate 12 June, 2019 in a more elaborate and fanfare manners. I look forward to seeing you here that day as we consolidate on our democratic credentials.

I thank my Vice Prof Yemi Osibanjo for being dependable and loyal to our ideals.

To party men and women, members of the armed forces, the security architecture, members of the planning committee, members of press and every Nigerian who contributed in one way or the other to make this day this successful, I say thank.

God bless you, see you June 12th, 2019 and may God bless our dear Nation Nigeria 🇳🇬!

Enenche Enenche

Abuja, Nigeria 🇳🇬”

Buhari, 76-year assumed office for his first tenure in 2015 and was re-elected president in the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

Recall that the president during his 2015 inauguration speech as Commander -in-Chief had said : “I belong to everybody, I belong to nobody” which reportedly gave Nigerians assurances that the change they desire had finally come.

No reason has been given by the presidency on why the president did not present a speech as at the time of filing this report.