FEC Approves N5.6bn For 60,000 Youths In New Employment Programme

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N5,595,669,250 for a new scheme that is targeted at creating employment for 60,000 Nigerians.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udoma while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Udoma said the new scheme is called the N-Power knowledge multi-track youth empowerment programme and it is targeted at youths aged 18-25 years.

He said under the scheme, 12,000 unemployed or under-employed graduates will be trained on mobile computing and commonly used electronic devices.

After the training, each of the initial 12,000 selected and trained “will be empowered to train five other youth, leading to additional 60,000 jobs”

N259,000 will be spend on each youth for the training while an additional 207,000 will be spent for work tools.

The programme will be run under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).