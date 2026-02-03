Commission Of Inquiry Indicts Tambuwal Over Alleged N117bn Misappropriation

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Sokoto State Government on Tuesday received a report from its judicial commission of inquiry, alleging that over N117bn was misappropriated during the eight year administration of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Chairman of the Commission Hon.Justice Mu’azu Abdulkadir Pindiga (rtd) while submitting the report to the State government also cited non-compliance with due process, breaches of extant laws and abuse of office under the former governor’s tenures.

He alleged that the commission’s findings revealed widespread financial irregularities amounting to over N117bn, which he said stemmed largely from disregard for procurement laws, weak financial controls and abuse of executive authority.

He said the inquiry was established to scrutinise the conduct of the previous administration through verifiable records and sworn testimonies, in line with constitutional provisions and public interest.

According to the chairman, the report is structured into five major segments covering the background of the inquiry, testimonies received, detailed findings, recommendations, as well as a summary and conclusion to guide government action.

He explained that the commission painstakingly examined documents, contracts and financial records, while also hearing from witnesses drawn from relevant ministries, departments, agencies and other stakeholders connected to the administration under review.

Justice Pindiga, commended members of the commission for what he described as their dedication, professionalism and honesty throughout the assignment, noting that the work was carried out without fear or favour.

He further expressed appreciation to members of the public and institutions that cooperated with the inquiry, saying their contributions were critical to producing a report he believes would serve the long-term interest of Sokoto State.

The submission of the report, he noted, aligns with broader national efforts to strengthen democratic accountability, ensure prudent management of public resources and reinforce citizens’ trust in governance structures.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto stressed that the setting up of the commission was not a political vendetta but a constitutional responsibility and trust.

The Governor however noted that a committee would be set up to prepare a white paper based on the report with all sincerity and fairness to all those found wanting in the report.