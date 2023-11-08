Commissioner Narrates How Ogun Teacher Was Arrested For Rape

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A secondary School teacher, Lateef Olaniran has been arrested for alleged rape of a young lady in Ogun State.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Adijat Olaleye, while disclosing the incident on Wednesday, stated that the Mathematics teacher at Ebenezer Grammar School, Iberekodo, Abeokuta, was nabbed during the act.

The commissioner stated that a member of her team got a call from a young lady reporting that she had been raped by Olaniru.

She added that the Ministry had swung into action and located the victim, whom she said went to a laboratory for different tests before she was later led to the police station to make a report.

“We thereafter went with the police to the accused home but after several knocks, he refused to open the gate. We were able to locate the brother of the house owner who assisted us in gaining access to the compound,” she explained.

She added that when they got into the compound of the suspect, they heard a girl’s cry for help, and with the support of the police, were able to catch the suspect.

“The girl crying in the teacher’s room during his arrest also accused him of forcibly having sexual intercourse with her and threatening to kill her if she did not ask her family to send him money,” she said.

She confirmed that the suspect was detained at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters for further investigations.