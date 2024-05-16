Commissioners’ Resignation: Fubara Hails IYC’s Support, Says Rivers Liberated

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In the wake of the recent resignations of about five commissioners from the Rivers State Executive Council, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has expressed his delight at the show of support from the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC).

Fubara declared that the state is now liberated and urged the Ijaw Nation to join in the ongoing celebration.

The governor’s remarks came during a solidarity walk organized by the IYC’s national and state leadership to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The event was part of the activities commemorating the heroic exploits of the late Major Isaac Adaka Boro, observed on May 16 every year.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara noted that Major Boro stood for equity, justice, and fair play, pursuing the liberation of the Ijaw people and their clans.

He said every genuine Rivers man is a liberator and expressed his delight in receiving the IYC on such an auspicious day, re-enacting their common purpose of liberation.

Fubara thanked the large crowd for their assurances of readiness to respond to his call and stand by him if needed. However, he stated that there would be no need for disruption, as the enemies of the state have already been defeated.

He said, “Because he stood for that unique thing, even after his death, we still celebrate him because he was a liberator.

“Every Rivers man, it doesn’t matter whether you are Ijaw or upland, the most important thing is that every genuine Rivers man must be a liberator.

“And I’m happy that you have come here today. I have also received you because we have one common purpose: to liberate our dear State. We are not going back on that.”

Governor Fubara said: “I am happy that you’ve told me this morning that when I call on you, you will respond. But there is nothing to call on you for. Because we have already defeated them.

“By the special grace of God, what they thought that they would have done to us while we were celebrating our one year in office, they are the ones sleeping with their two eyes open. It shows that we have the Ijaw blood. And what is that blood: it is the blood of action; less talk, more action.”

Governor Fubara appealed to Ijaw youths to conduct themselves peacefully as they celebrate the Major Isaac Adaka Boro Day, and also be good ambassadors of the entire Ijaw Nation.

He emphasised that it should be done in the same spirit that had enveloped the State now celebrating victory over his political detractors.

The governor promised to support the IYC Eastern Zone to have a befitting Secretariat in Rivers State.

In his speech, the National President of IYC, Mr Jonathan Lokpobiri, described the day as historic because Ijaw people were meeting with their Governor on Major Isaac Adaka Boro Day of memorial.

Mr Lokpobiri said it affirms that the gods of Ijaw people are at work, and warned all detractors to retrace their steps, and allow the Governor, who has the full mandate of the people, to discharge his duties to Rivers people.

He commended Governor Fubara for his courage, bravery and commitment to good governance, insisting that his struggle and triumph resonates with the hope of all Ijaw people.

On his part, Chairman of IYC, Eastern Zone, Mr Tamuno Kpokpo, clarified that their visit is not to signify an ethnic war but to lend support in protection of the interest and continuous development of Rivers State.

Mr Kpokpo said IYC will stand to resist anybody or group of persons anywhere who dare to cause any distraction of governance anymore in the State, and appealed that the Governor be allowed to govern the State peacefully.