Community Builds, Donates Office Buildings To Police In Kano

Residents of Kore community in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State have constructed and handed over three office buildings to the police to strengthen security operations in the area.

The newly completed offices at the Kore Police Division were commissioned on Thursday by the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

The development was announced in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who said the project was funded and executed by members of the community as part of efforts to enhance safety and support law enforcement.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Dambatta Local Government, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Abubakar Fagwalawa, said the initiative was designed to complement ongoing security efforts in the area. He commended the police for their role in maintaining peace, noting that Dambatta had witnessed improved security in recent months.

According to him, the recent arrest of high-profile kidnapping suspects reflects the growing effectiveness of security operations in the locality.

In his remarks, Bakori praised the community for demonstrating trust and cooperation, describing the gesture as a strong example of collective responsibility in ensuring security.

He assured residents that the command would continue to prioritise community policing and collaborative strategies to sustain peace across Kano State.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the member representing Dambatta State Constituency, Hon. Murtala Musa Kore; the Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee, Kano State Chapter, Amb. Ali Hassan Bayero; traditional rulers; community and religious leaders; representatives of other security agencies; students; and members of the media.

The police command reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order through sustained partnership with communities across the state.