Company Drags Belema Oil To Court Over N495 Million Debt

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned to 12 May 2022, for the report of a settlement in the case instituted by M.L.J Marine Oil and Gas Limited against Belema Oil Production Limited.

M. L. J Marine Oil and Gas Limited had approached the court with claims that Belema Oil hired three batches from the company in 2019, and to date, is yet to pay up the charges accumulated, and has not returned one of the equipment still in its possession.

The Claimant is seeking an order of the court directing the Defendant to pay it the sum of three hundred and thirty million, seven hundred and fifty thousand naira,, being the outstanding balance of money which the Belema Oil is owing it for the services of provision/hiring of the houseboat.

The claimant also sought an order for the sum of thirteen million, five hundred thousand naira to be paid to it, being monthly cost for a houseboat which Belema Oil still has in its custody.

It also sought an order for the sum of thirty million naira as damages for loss of revenue suffered by the Claimant in the course of delay in payment by the Defendant.

Speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Claimant’s counsel, Sir Chinedu Ihegworo, said the court has granted them leave several times to settle the matter, but that Belema Oil has been dragging its feet.

According to Ihegworo, the total sum on the writ as of March 2021 had accumulated to about four hundred and ninety-five million naira, adding that Belema oil has refused to release one of the houseboats to his client.