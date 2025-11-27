Company Organises Golf Tournament Ahead Of Africa Energy Summit

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a unique blend of sports and industry, the Solewant Group has kicked off the 9th Africa Energy Summit with a golf tournament, aimed at fostering collaboration, mental alertness, and physical wellbeing among industry players.

According to Solomon Ewanehi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Solewant Group, the tournament is designed to bring together key stakeholders in the energy sector, promoting a healthy and productive workforce.

“The essence of this golf tournament is to harness the potential of what people stand for, we are people-centric and we value the health of our people, the workers come first in everything that we do,” Ewanehi said.

The golf tournament marks the beginning of the summit, which will bring together policymakers, investors, technology innovators, and other stakeholders to discuss emerging technologies and Africa’s energy landscape.

According to him, discussions will focus on cleaner production systems, digital oilfield solutions, talent development, and strategies for accelerating sustainable energy deployment across the continent.

The CEO expressed confidence that this year’s summit will deepen partnerships and inspire actionable solutions that support Africa’s transition to a more resilient and technology-driven energy future.

He said, “Today, we are flagging off the 9th Africa Energy Summit and this golf tournament is one of the activities for the opening ceremony.

“You can see an array of competitors, who of course have commenced the competition, I just did the Tee off, it was successful with the top executives of Solewant group , we have six companies in one group and what we do is provide coated steel pipes to the oil and gas industry, we are one of the leading energy companies in Africa.

“The essence of this gulf tournament is to harness the potential of what people stand for, we are people-centric and we value the health of our people, the workers come first in everything that we do and coming here to exercise and compete shows that we want to healthy, smart and able to come in a round table to discuss future of energy resource in Africa,” he added.

Speaking further on the choice of golf, Ewanehi explained that the sport aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Solewant Group.

“Golf is a game many top executives enjoy because it allows them to relax while staying active. It helps build energy, sharpen focus, and sustain the kind of continuous physical and mental exercise that strengthens career performance.

One of the participants, Dr. Emma Okah, former Commissioner for Information and Communication in Rivers State, highlighted the importance of golf to overall wellbeing.

Okah expressed appreciation to the organisers of the 9th Africa Energy Summit.

He said, “Golf has immense benefits. It impacts the body, the mind, and the psyche in very positive ways. The game teaches patience and resilience, and it also provides valuable physical activity, you’re moving from one point to another, swinging and engaging different muscles. That physical exertion keeps the body functioning properly.

“Overall, it is a sport that builds, maintains, and restructures the body. It also sharpens the mind for critical thinking, strengthens patience, and helps calm anger. It encourages you to keep pushing until you improve.