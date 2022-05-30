Compensate South-East With VP Position, Ohuabunwa Tells PDP

Sam Ohuabunwa, one of the contenders at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party primary said he is willing to accept any offer to be Atiku Abubakar’s vice in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The businessman revealed on Monday that he is willing to serve the country in any capacity when the opportunity arises.

Ohubunwa’s dream to be PDP’s candidate to run against the All Progressives Congress and other political parties was dashed at the primaries that saw him secure the least vote on Saturday.

Atiku, Nigeria’s ex- VP secured the highest vote of 371, Rivers State Governor Nyeson Wike was second with 237, Bukola Saraki the former Senate President secured 70, while Udom Emmanuel who is the Akwa Ibom State Governor got 38 votes.

Bala Muhammed, Bauch State Governor secured 20 votes, while Anyim Pius Anyim and Ohuabunwa got 14 votes and one vote respectively.

Both candidates who secured the least votes are from the South Eastern Nigeria, a region clamouring to hold the top position for the first time since 1999.

But losing the primary has left the pharmacist and founder of Neimeth Pharmaceutical to scramble for the VP Post.

Ohuabunwa said, “The issue is that as I said in 2019, there is nothing new, it is the same system. We cannot pretend that it is just a new development,” he told Channels TV.

He added, “But the issue is that I have a heart to serve Nigeria willing to make the sacrifice and whatsoever opportunity presents, I will certainly consider it. It is not about me; it is about redeeming this country. It is about creating future for my children and grandchildren. It is about uniting it and making us energetic as a globally competitive nation that will be at peace with itself and respected.

“So, whatever role that God grants me to advance that vision, I will gladly take.”

He decried that delegate who voted were motivated by “the effect of money. So, whenever you see the votes coming you will see that it is skewed towards that direction.”

According to him, it was difficult for the delegates who voted to see money and ignore it particularly as it was substantial.

He explained that PDP primaries has always tilted towards the same pattern.

Although Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said that it will not back Atiku’s candidature over the South East presidential agenda, Ohuabunwa said the party needs to compensate the region for the sake of equity and justice.