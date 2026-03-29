Compensate Subscribers For Service Failures, NCC Directs Telecoms Operators

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The Nigerian Communications Commission has instructed mobile network operators to compensate subscribers experiencing poor network quality in areas where service falls below approved standards.

In a statement released on Sunday, the commission’s Head of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, said affected customers would receive airtime credits as compensation.

She explained that the credits would be determined based on users’ average spending and their presence in local government areas where network disruptions occur.

“Subscribers should not be made to bear the full burden of service disruptions where operators fail to meet prescribed standards of service delivery.

“The compensation will be provided in the form of airtime credits, calculated based on subscribers’ average spending patterns and their presence within local government areas where service failures occur,” the commission said.

The NCC noted that the directive aligns with its consumer-centric regulatory approach, which prioritises the interests of telecom users within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

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It emphasised the critical role of telecommunications in everyday life, stating:

“Telecommunications services today underpin economic activity, social interaction, and access to digital opportunities. When service quality is poor, the consequences affect productivity, commercial activities, and even public confidence in our communications system,” the statement read.

Beyond telecom operators, the regulator also issued directives to tower companies responsible for key infrastructure such as masts, urging them to channel penalties imposed on them into tangible upgrades.

“The commission will continue to reinforce the obligation of operators to invest consistently in network resilience, capacity expansion, and infrastructure upgrades to meet the growing demand for telecommunications services,” it said.

The NCC further stressed its commitment to ensuring accountability across the sector, adding that it would continue to apply regulatory measures that promote fairness and transparency.

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“Further to this directive, the commission is also mandating Tower Companies to invest in infrastructure with measurable outcomes using sums that it has fined these companies, in addition to other financial fines the commission will deem appropriate,” the statement concluded.