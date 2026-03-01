Compensation Delays Stalled Oyo Power Project — Minister

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Bolaji Tunji, has expressed concern over the politicisation of technical challenges in the power sector.

Also, he rejected allegations of incompetence against the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, by members of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

In a statement issued Saturday night, Tunji clarified that the transmission challenges affecting Ibarapa, a zone in the state, predate the current administration.

He said the challenges were largely caused by funding shortfalls and unresolved compensation issues linked to the critical infrastructure of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He described the politicisation of largely technical matters as regrettable and urged lawmakers to prioritise constructive engagement and collaboration between federal and state authorities to improve the electricity supply in Oyo State.

According to him, the State Assembly should focus on its constitutional responsibilities,

particularly in light of recent amendments that place electricity on the Concurrent Legislative List, empowering states to generate, transmit, and distribute power within their jurisdictions.

“While several states have taken advantage of these provisions to establish independent power initiatives, Oyo State has yet to fully utilise these opportunities to complement federal efforts”, he said.

He questioned why the Assembly failed to hold the State Government accountable for the unsuccessful Independent Power Project undertaken with Elektron Energy, despite significant public investment.

“The contractor reportedly

suspended services due to persistent non-payment”, he alleged.

Tunji expressed concern that the Assembly is raising the issues after nearly seven years in office and less than a year to the next general elections, describing the action as politically motivated.

He said it was aimed at discrediting the Minister, rather than addressing genuine service delivery concerns.

Tunji confirmed that concrete steps are being taken to restore a stable electricity supply to Ibarapaland.

“The major delay on the transmission project was linked to the non-release of funds for compensation to affected landowners, an issue that arose before the current Minister assumed office”, he said.

He disclosed that contractors are currently on site to assess affected properties and commence compensation payments, to enable full-scale project implementation.