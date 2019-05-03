Advertisement

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has come under the hammer of Nigerians for saying the Nigerian constitution empowers her to choose whoever she wants as the Iyaloja of Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Reports had quoted Tinubu-Ojo, who is the President-General of Association of Commodity Market Women and Men of Nigeria, as making the statement after protests greeted her decision to single-handedly select the head of Computer Villa, an ICT hub in the state.

“According to our constitution, I can choose anybody from any local government in the state to head the market, all the iyaloja and babaloja in all the Lagos markets are my representatives in the market where they operate. Kindly educate them that phones, handsets, computers are commodities,” she was quoted to have said on Thursday.

Advertisement

“They (computer village traders) cannot tell us they are not pepper sellers, everybody cannot be textile dealers; they can’t tell us that computer village will be exonerated (sic) from other markets. We have the right to choose for them Iyaloja and Babaloja.

“Those people protesting never approached me to complain. They don’t have the initiative that the person leading the protest has finished his tenure and wants to remain in power,” she had said.

Tinubu-Ojo was reported to have gone ahead to install the Iyaloja and Babaloja in Computer Village regardless of the protests.

She installed one Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji and Mrs. Abisola Azeez as Babaloja and Iyaloja of the ICT hub respectively.

Tinubu-Ojo, after the installation, said the protesters “should have come to have a chat with me and perhaps, we might have ironed out issues and understood each other.”

Advertisement

Her action has since attracted reactions from Nigerians who took to micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to mostly berate the APC Leader’s daughter. Some however backed her.

Below are the reactions:

Is it not obvious now that Tinubu owns Lagos state? If not how can his daughter come out to say she can install whomever she wants as iyaloja or babaloja of computer village in 21st century? Now I believe Lagosians are the most docile people in Nigeria. — Black Igbo God (@kingikemefuna66) May 3, 2019

Who made Tinubu's daughter Iyaloja general of Nigeria? Tinubu's mother died & and the daughter took over. In this time & she Era some diabolic illiterate from nowhere wants to impose a dirty dog on people's business? Where was iyaloja when they built the hub? — Black Igbo God (@kingikemefuna66) May 3, 2019

Waiting for Tinubu's daughter to install Babaloja & Iyaloja at Ikeja mall & Shoprite. Foolish greedy dirty illitrate gluttons. — Black Igbo God (@kingikemefuna66) May 3, 2019

Advertisement

I'm extremly disappointed in you Ugo for describing her as Tinubu's daughter first instead of her position as related to markets in Lagos.



Have you ever referred to the market heads in other states by who their father is.



I'm in following you and @Nairametrics for this tweet. — Wale III (@arijoniglimited) May 3, 2019

The human mind and its ability to construct excesses! How can Tinubu-Ojo (Tinubu's daughter) install market leader for Computer Village? Power corrupts and absolutely power corrupts absolutely! — Akinpelu Ayokunle (@ayakinpelu) May 3, 2019

Hypocrisy in high places. When Igbo’s are taking titles of “Eze ndi Igbo” in all communities in Lagos, you didn’t see anything bad in it. Ask yourself, is computer village a market? Does a market not need a Babaloja and Iyaoloja? Why is Tinubu giving you so much headache??? — Benjamin Eze (@bmanoriade) May 3, 2019

Hahahaha. The Iyaloja must be Tinubu's last daughter. You people need to bring all your computers to Nnewi or Owerri. They will still come and look for you. You have Silicon valley, Japan and China on lock down. — Free Liah Sharibu. (@AmeGerian01) April 30, 2019

Advertisement

Like daughter like father.Greed runs in the blood of the Tinubus.Father installs all governors in Lagos & now daughter wants to install whoever she wants as Iyaloja & babaloja of Computer village.Tinubu's mother was the former Iyaloja & wife is a senator. — Black Igbo God (@kingikemefuna66) May 2, 2019