Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has come under the hammer of Nigerians for saying the Nigerian constitution empowers her to choose whoever she wants as the Iyaloja of Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos state.
Reports had quoted Tinubu-Ojo, who is the President-General of Association of Commodity Market Women and Men of Nigeria, as making the statement after protests greeted her decision to single-handedly select the head of Computer Villa, an ICT hub in the state.
“According to our constitution, I can choose anybody from any local government in the state to head the market, all the iyaloja and babaloja in all the Lagos markets are my representatives in the market where they operate. Kindly educate them that phones, handsets, computers are commodities,” she was quoted to have said on Thursday.
“They (computer village traders) cannot tell us they are not pepper sellers, everybody cannot be textile dealers; they can’t tell us that computer village will be exonerated (sic) from other markets. We have the right to choose for them Iyaloja and Babaloja.
“Those people protesting never approached me to complain. They don’t have the initiative that the person leading the protest has finished his tenure and wants to remain in power,” she had said.
Tinubu-Ojo was reported to have gone ahead to install the Iyaloja and Babaloja in Computer Village regardless of the protests.
She installed one Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji and Mrs. Abisola Azeez as Babaloja and Iyaloja of the ICT hub respectively.
Tinubu-Ojo, after the installation, said the protesters “should have come to have a chat with me and perhaps, we might have ironed out issues and understood each other.”
Her action has since attracted reactions from Nigerians who took to micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to mostly berate the APC Leader’s daughter. Some however backed her.
Below are the reactions: