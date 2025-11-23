Concern In Lagos Over Beggars’s Invasion, Govt Crackdown

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Lekki Phase 1 is one of the highbrow neighbourhoods of Lagos. With its well-paved roads, bright streetlights, and beautifully designed houses, the area is often a delight to behold. But behind this picture-perfect environment lies an unsettling socio-economic reality.

A little girl, no more than three years old, stood on the walkway leading to the estate gate as THE WHISTLER’s correspondent stopped to buy snacks from roadside vendors. It was a hot afternoon—the sun intense, pedestrians moving briskly, and commercial bus operators shouting to attract passengers.

Dressed in dirty, shabby clothes, the girl lingered near the vendors. She said nothing, only stretched out her small hand to anyone who stopped to buy something, lightly touching those she hoped would give her money.

A short distance away, two women sat close to a fence. One of them carried a baby. From the eye contact exchanged between the child and the woman with the baby, it was clear she was the little girl’s mother.

Days later, our correspondent saw the girl again at the same entrance gate. This time, she sat with her mother, who carried a baby while sitting directly on the walkway. As the woman and her infant remained seated, the little girl stood beside them, dutifully stretching out her hand to beg from passersby. A simple glance at the mother showed she was neither ill nor physically challenged.

But they were not alone. Other beggars occupied the walkway leading to the gate and various corners within the vicinity. These beggars appeared every morning and stayed until late in the evening—almost like a regular 9-to-6 job.

The situation mirrors what is seen across Lagos mainland. From Oshodi to Abule-Egba, children, elderly persons, youths, and individuals with disabilities beg on walkways, at bus stops, and under bridges to survive.

At the Abule-Egba underbridge, numerous destitute individuals have made the location their home. They beg not just for money but for food and water.

Our correspondent witnessed how they swarmed a vehicle distributing cooked food—each person desperately struggling to secure a share.

Government Crackdown Intensifies

The Lagos State Government recently resumed the clearance of beggars and persons considered to be constituting a nuisance along major routes, beginning with an operation at the Ketu–Alapere axis.

Officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) executed the operation to maintain order, ensure traffic flow, and uphold environmental standards.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who announced the exercise on X, said the move reinforces the state’s commitment to sustaining a cleaner Lagos, greater Lagos.

A video he shared showed operatives escorting a woman carrying a baby into a Black Maria, while another disabled man was led away across the expressway.

Wahab added that those arrested would be profiled and handed over to the appropriate authorities.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) today commenced a clearance operation at Ketu-Alapere, removing beggars and other individuals constituting a nuisance along the road median,” Wahab said.

“This exercise is part of our ongoing efforts to maintain order, ensure free flow of traffic, and keep our public spaces clean and safe for all. Every part of Lagos must reflect the standard of a Cleaner Lagos and a Greater Lagos.”

The operation, which began on November 12, aligns with similar efforts carried out in December 2024 when the Lagos Environmental Taskforce arrested 17 persons—including eight minors—across major routes such as Alfred Rewane, Osborne, Alexandra, Bourdillon, and the Lekki–Ajah corridor.

The state has repeatedly warned that street begging, hawking, and similar activities will not be tolerated.

Public Reaction Divided

Not all residents agree with the government’s approach.

Zainab, a resident, questioned why beggars should be arrested, arguing that enforcement cannot solve the economic realities pushing people to the streets.

“What the government should do is profile them properly and support those who genuinely need help—through skill acquisition or start-up funds,” she said.

Commercial bus driver, Mike Ohaju, shares her view. According to him, it is the government’s responsibility to provide welfare for vulnerable groups.

“In saner climes, the government pays monthly stipends to people who cannot work,” he noted, adding that repatriating beggars to their home states will only be effective if those states agree to support them.

But others support the crackdown.

Amanda Zion expressed frustration over able-bodied individuals resorting to begging.

“Some of these people are physically okay. Why are they begging?” she asked.

She suggested assistance should be reserved strictly for those whose disabilities prevent them from working.

Success Francis echoed similar sentiments, arguing that many beggars are capable of earning a living.

“Since I discovered most of them are physically okay, I stopped giving them money,” she said.

She also raised concerns about the number of children beggars have, questioning the circumstances around it.

Poverty In Nigeria

In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed a sharp increase in internal migration, with many citizens moving to urban areas. While some migrate in search of economic opportunities, others relocate due to rising security concerns across the country.

According to Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, an estimated 6,000 people move into Lagos each day, while only about 3,000 leave. This inflow results in thousands of newcomers arriving daily without any established place of residence.

Lagos remains Nigeria’s economic hub, contributing 22.36 per cent to the nation’s GDP in the first half of 2024, with a nominal GDP valued at N27.39tn. As the most economically vibrant state, it continues to experience rapid population growth, a trend that increasingly strains existing infrastructure and public services.

Street begging has become a visible socio-economic reality. A 2022 report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) estimated that at least 133 million Nigerians—representing 63 per cent of the population—were multidimensionally poor. In Lagos, the report estimated that 29.4 per cent of the residents were multi-dimensionally poor.

The World Bank echoed these concerns in October, noting that about 139 million Nigerians are now living in poverty. While commending President Bola Tinubu’s administration for reforms in exchange rate management and the removal of petrol subsidies, the Bank warned that Nigeria risks losing reform gains if these measures do not translate into tangible improvements in citizens’ welfare.

“Over the last two years, Nigeria has commendably implemented bold reforms, notably around the exchange rate and the petrol subsidy. These are the foundations on which the country has the opportunity to build a programme that can transform its economic trajectory,” said the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mathew Verghis.

“Despite these stabilisation gains, many households are still struggling with eroded purchasing power. Poverty, which began to rise in 2019 due to policy missteps and external shocks such as COVID-19, has continued to increase even after the reforms. In 2025, we estimate that 139 million Nigerians live in poverty.”