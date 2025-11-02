Concession Situation Report: How NUPRC Redefined Transparency In Oil Acreage Recalibration

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

When the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) released its latest Concession Situation Report (CSR) in October 2025, few expected the public document to generate so much debate.

The CSR, a statutory publication detailing the ownership, size, and operational status of every upstream oil and gas asset in Nigeria, is not just another bureaucratic report. It is a cornerstone of the Commission’s transparency framework, mandated under Section 7(f) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to maintain a public register of petroleum titles and beneficial ownership.

Yet, soon after the CSR was released, some petitioners accused the Commission of arbitrarily shrinking oil block sizes and concealing ownership details.

But analysis of the report tells a different story that underscores the NUPRC’s growing commitment to legality, precision, and data-driven transparency in Nigeria’s oil and gas governance.

The CSR: A Window Into Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Assets

At its core, the Concession Situation Report is a public map of Nigeria’s petroleum wealth showing who holds what, where the fields are, and how they have evolved over time.

For decades, such data were opaque or inconsistently reported. But since the birth of the NUPRC under the PIA, the Commission has made it a priority to update and digitise this information, aligning Nigeria’s petroleum records with global transparency standards.

Publishing the CSR is not optional, it is a statutory responsibility. And for the Commission, accuracy and transparency are non-negotiable.

Why Acreage Sizes Were Adjusted

The most controversial aspect of the 2025 CSR has been the recalibration of acreage sizes. Some stakeholders claimed that certain oil blocks appeared smaller than before, prompting allegations of manipulation or concealed reallocations.

However, a closer examination reveals that the changes were driven by legal and technical imperatives under the PIA, not administrative whim. These imperatives are explained below:

Digital Mapping Revolution (Section 69, PIA)

In partnership with the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, the NUPRC has transitioned Nigeria’s petroleum asset maps from analogue to a national grid-based digital mapping system.

This shift means boundaries are now calculated using high-precision geospatial coordinates rather than the older, less accurate measurements. When recalculated digitally, the acreage figures can appear different — even though the actual land area remains exactly the same.

It is, essentially, a correction, not a reduction.

Mandatory Relinquishment (Section 88, PIA)

Under the PIA, oil companies are required to relinquish parts of their contract areas that are not under active development or appraisal. The logic is simple: Nigeria’s national assets must be put to productive use, not left idle.

This process ensures that only viable and operationally relevant zones remain under lease, while the rest revert to the national acreage pool for future licensing rounds.

Conversion of Legacy Titles (Section 93(4), PIA)

The PIA also required that old petroleum licences such as Oil Prospecting Licences (OPLs) and Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) be converted to new titles of Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) and Petroleum Mining Leases (PMLs).

During conversion, companies are mandated to relinquish unselected or inactive portions. This process, too, can alter acreage figures but is entirely consistent with the law.

Unitisation Of Shared Fields (Section 80, PIA)

Sometimes, oil or gas reservoirs straddle the boundaries of two or more fields. In such cases, the Commission mandates a unitisation arrangement requiring joint development to optimise recovery and prevent resource wastage.

Unitisation often results in redrawn boundaries that reflect the true geological extent of the shared reservoir.

All four processes are legal, data-backed, and transparent. None represent arbitrary administrative action.

What Happens To Relinquished Acreage?

Once a company surrenders undeveloped or uneconomic portions of its block, the land is returned to Nigeria’s unallocated acreage pool, managed under Section 7(s) of the PIA.

These blocks then become available for future competitive and transparent bid rounds, allowing new investors to participate in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

This recycling of national assets not only expands investment opportunities but also enhances Nigeria’s global competitiveness as an oil and gas frontier.

Transparency In Ownership Data

Another point of contention raised by petitioners was that some ownership information had allegedly been hidden or disguised in the CSR.

But available documentation shows that all ownership data published by the NUPRC are sourced from legally verified records and ministerial approvals, as required by Section 95 of the PIA.

That section explicitly prohibits any sale or transfer of petroleum titles without the written consent of the Minister of Petroleum Resources. Once such consent is granted, the changes are reflected both in the CSR and in the Beneficial Ownership Register (BOR), a separate but complementary transparency tool.

The BOR is another innovation under the PIA designed to unmask the “natural persons” behind companies that hold oil and gas assets.

Managed by the NUPRC, the register ensures that ownership of petroleum titles can be traced beyond shell companies to the actual individuals who benefit from them.

It is accessible to authorised government agencies, including the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), and is updated periodically to reflect new ministerial approvals and transfers.

Together, the CSR and the BOR represent a transparency double-shield, one that combines public disclosure with regulatory oversight to build investor confidence and public trust.

A Commission Transforming With Purpose

Industry experts say the NUPRC’s posture since the enactment of the PIA demonstrates a maturing regulatory institution, one asserting its autonomy, credibility, and professionalism.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri gave credence to this while speaking last week at the four-year anniversary of NUPRC when lauded the Commission Chief Executive of the

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for outstanding leadership and effective delivery of his mandate.

Specifically, Lokpobiri urged the NUPRC Boss not to be distracted by those who jobs are just to criticize.

The minister lauded the CCE for changing the narrative in upstream activities by restoring confidence in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021, which he said is evident in rising rig count.

Lokpobiri said, “Let me take the opportunity to congratulate you (Komolafe) and members of the team, for an excellent job over the last four years.

“The NUPRC is just four years old, but it looks like a 50-year-old. I don’t flatter when I talk. A four-year-old child will be in kindergarten, but the NUPRC’s achievements are like a 50-year-old. Today, the confidence is back and investments are coming.

“The NUPRC under your leadership has been discharging its mandate creditably well. You are regulating the upstream very well, and you are enabling businesses.

“I remember all the places we have gone together and other regulators come around just to learn how the NUPRC is regulating the upstream in Nigeria, and that is a testament to the fact that what you are doing back home is recognised globally.”

The minister enjoined the Commission Chief Executive to leverage the lessons and achievements in the last four years to deliver more value to the upstream sector and the country.

Lokpobiri urged the management not to be “distracted by those who think their job is just to criticise. For me, as the minister who has the role to supervise the NUPRC, I want to state here that this is a journey that we have to make together. We are going to be judged on whether, during our time, we are able to improve the sector.”

He noted that the experience of the NUPRC boss is expedient for laying the foundation of the NUPRC.

“I am also happy that there is some peace in the Niger Delta, especially in the way you have managed the Host Community Trust Fund. NUPRC is taking us to a destination that Nigerians will not even expect,” he added.

Similarly, some experts who spoke on the issue hailed the NUPRC for its transparency in the management of the nations upstream resources.

The Registrar of the Institute of Finance and Control of Nigeria,

Commission said the Commission's evolution represents a new phase in Nigeria's petroleum governance.

He said, “The transformation of NUPRC since the PIA shows an institution finding its balance between regulation, transparency, and efficiency. The clear separation of policy, regulatory, and commercial roles is gradually yielding visible order and accountability.”

He pointed to encouraging signs of renewed investor activity, citing the sharp increase in Nigeria’s rig count from just eight in 2021 to sixty-nine in 2025.

“Fiscal and governance indicators are also improving. Surpassing revenue targets by over 80 percent in 2024 and approving nearly $40bn in new Field Development Plans show rising investor confidence,” Eohoi said. “The key now is to sustain these gains through consistency, transparency, and performance-based regulation.”

He praised NUPRC’s introduction of digital bid rounds, its ‘Drill-or-Drop compliance policy’, and ‘gas flare commercialisation programmes’ as reforms that align Nigeria with global best practices.

“Equally notable,” he added, “is the remittance of over ₦358bn to Host Community Development Trusts. That signals a new era of social accountability in Nigeria’s petroleum governance. The challenge ahead is ensuring these funds translate into real improvements in the welfare and security of host communities.”

Leading Africa’s Energy Dialogue

Beyond Nigeria’s borders, NUPRC is also projecting regulatory leadership on the African stage.

Under the stewardship of Komolafe, the Commission helped establish the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF) a platform designed to foster collaboration among regulators across the continent on issues of governance, energy transition, and sustainable resource management.

This initiative not only cements Nigeria’s position as a regional thought leader but also ensures that African regulators speak with a unified voice in global energy transition discussions.

Building Confidence, Strengthening Accountability

Energy analyst Afeez Balogun agrees that the NUPRC’s reforms are setting new benchmarks for professionalism and stability in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“The Commission has provided regulatory stability and rekindled investor confidence,” he said. “But the next task is to consolidate these gains, deepen transparency, and institutionalise professionalism beyond personalities or politics.”

Balogun added that long-term success will depend on how well NUPRC sustains its culture of evidence-based regulation.

“Performance is not just about what is achieved now,” he observed, “but about what endures and adds value across generations.”

A New Era Of Trust and Transformation

For decades, Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has struggled with perceptions of opacity and mismanagement. The PIA and the birth of the NUPRC were designed to change that narrative and the Commission’s handling of the 2025 CSR shows that transformation is taking root.

By aligning every action with the law, embracing technology, and keeping the public informed, the NUPRC is showing that transparency and efficiency are not just aspirations, they are achievable realities.

In recalibrating Nigeria’s oil acreages, the Commission is not just updating maps; it is redrawing the boundaries of trust, governance, and institutional maturity.

In doing so, it is positioning Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector for a future defined by openness, competitiveness, and sustainability.