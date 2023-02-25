Condition Of Nigeria Forced Me Out To Vote— Osun Physically Challenged lady

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An electorate in Osogbo capital of Osun who is physically challenged identified as Ruth Omoyemi has said the present condition of Nigeria forced her out to cast her vote on Saturday.

Ruth who is set to cast her vote at Ward 3 unit 3, Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State said she left her house around 6:30 AM so as to arrive the polling unit to vote.

Speaking with Ruth, she said, “the condition of this country forced me out of my house to come and vote for my preferred candidates. My fellow physically challenged people have no excuse not to come out and vote today.

“I hope for a better Nigeria that will be profiting to all of us. The exercise is going on well. I pray that at the end of the poll the best should emerge.

“We are at the crossroads in this country and we must all decide together no matter your condition.”