CONFIRMED: Abuja Court Fixes August 17 To Hear ‘Nyesom Wike’s’ Suit Challenging Atiku

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed August 17 to hear a suit challenging the victory of Atiku Abubakar as the winner of the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential primary.

The suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022) was filed on June 6 2022 against the PDP, Independent National Electoral Commission, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Abubakar as 1st to fourth respondents.

In the application seen by our correspondent, the suit was filed by Prince Michael Newgent Ejamon and Nyesom Wike (1st and Second applicants).

THE WHISTLER could not independently verify whether the Wike on the suit is same as the current governor of Rivers state.

But our correspondent gathered that one of the reliefs sought in the case is to seek constitutional interpretation on alleged transfer of Tambuwal’s votes to Atiku during the PDP primary.

The case is before Justice A.R. Mohammed.

Earlier on Friday, Governor Wike had denied having any knowledge about a suit in the Abuja Court division which is challenging the emergence of Atiku as PDP flagbearer.

Meanwhile, it is public knowledge that Wike and Atiku are not in good terms after the PDP primary which the former lost.