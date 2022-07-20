CONFIRMED: One Of These Two Candidates Will Be UK Prime Minister By September 5

Party members in the United Kingdom have finally reduced all the candidates jostling for the position of United Kingdom’s prime minister.

Former Chief Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, current Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, are now the finalists after series of voting.

Sunak was in July 2019 appointed as Chief Secretary to the UK Treasury, he also served as the Minister for Local Government in 2018.

He co-founded a large investment firm, working with companies from Silicon Valley to Bangalore.

Truss once worked in the energy and telecommunications industry for about 10 years as a commercial manager and economics director; she is also a qualified management accountant.

By September 2, one of them will be eliminated for the last man standing to be sworn-in as UK PM.

The next Prime Minister of the UK would be announced on September 5.

Among those who lost out of the race is British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch.

Sunak is an immigrant to the UK while Truss is white British.