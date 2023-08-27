Confusion As Culture Minister Musawa Disowns Statement On NYSC

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Few hours after a statement personally signed by her stating that she has acted within the law for being a minister while still observing her mandatory one year national youth service, Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has disowned the statement.

A terse statement released by Suleiman Haruna, who’s the Deputy Director, Press at the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation said the Minister has not authorised any statement.

A statement earlier issued and signed by her noted that, “In a decided case before a Federal High Court Abuja in 2021, Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that the Constitution of Nigeria, which is the grundnorm, does not require anyone to even present a first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate to be appointed a Minister in Nigeria.”

She had frowned at what she called a barrage of attacks on her person stressing that, “I decided to participate in the current NYSC programme in fulfilment of my own personal commitment and out of sense of duty which I am proud of.

But in a fresh statement authored by Haruna titled STATEMENT FROM BARR. HANNATU MUSA MUSAWA, HON. MINISTER OF ART, CULTURE AND CREATIVE ECONOMY, it clarified that “The piece is inaccurately associated with her in relation to the current NYSC discussion.”

The statement read in part, “The Minister clarifies that she has not released any official statement regarding the aforementioned matter and kindly asks the public to be cautious of unverified information.”

The statement added that she deeply values and appreciates “the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times.

“For clarity, I wish to state that I have not issued any statement on the current issue,” the statement quoting the Minister said.