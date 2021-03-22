Congo-Brazzaville : Covid-19 Kills Main Opposition Presidential Candidate During Election

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A major contender at the recent Congo-Brazzaville presidential election, Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, has died from Covid-19.

He passed on while being flown to France for medical attention.

Kolelas (of the Union of Humanist Democrats) was said to be a major political rival to incumbent president, Denis Sassou Nguesso.

But his campaign director, Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda told AFP on Monday that Kolelas “died in the medical aircraft which came to get him from Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon.”

Reports have it that Kolélas was seen in a video (on oxygen mask) describing the difficulty he was passing through as a result of the infection.

He also urged his supporters to troop out and vote.

“My dear compatriots, I am in trouble. I am fighting death. However, I ask you to stand up and vote for change. I would not have fought for nothing,” he said.