Congo’s Sassou Nguesso Re-elected, Extending 42-Year Rule

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President Denis Sassou Nguesso has been re-elected in the Republic of the Congo with 94.82 percent of the vote, according to results announced by state television on Tuesday, extending his decades-long hold on power.

The 82-year-old leader, who has ruled the oil-rich Central African nation for nearly 42 years, was widely expected to secure an easy victory.

He faced six relatively unknown challengers in an election largely controlled by the ruling Congolese Labour Party.

Major opposition parties boycotted the election, citing concerns over transparency. Two prominent opposition figures, Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and Andre Okombi Salissa, have remained in detention for nearly a decade.

Human rights groups also raised concerns ahead of the vote. Activist Joe Washington Ebina said several activists were arrested, opposition parties were suspended, and public gatherings were tightly monitored.

Election day itself was marked by logistical issues, including delayed openings at some polling stations and a nationwide internet blackout.

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Although authorities reported a voter turnout of 84.65 percent, observers noted that many polling centres in the capital, Brazzaville, appeared largely empty.

Sassou Nguesso’s closest rival, Mabio Mavoungou Zinga, secured just 1.48 percent of the vote.

Under the country’s electoral process, losing candidates have five days to file complaints, while the Constitutional Court is expected to review any challenges within 15 days before releasing final results.

Sassou Nguesso first came to power in 1979 as a military officer. After losing the country’s first multi-party election in 1992, he returned to power in 1997 following a civil war.

A 2015 constitutional amendment removed presidential term and age limits, allowing him to extend his rule.

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This latest term is expected to be his final one, bringing renewed attention to the question of succession within the ruling party.

The Constitutional Court will finalize the results after reviewing any challenges from opposition candidates.