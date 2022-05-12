Consider Students’ Plight, Call Off Strike, Buhari Urges ASUU

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to put an end to the ongoing strike by the union.

Buhari urged the union to consider the plight of the students and call off the industrial action so that they could return to their classrooms.

Buhari made the appeal at the National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award, which was held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday.

He also urged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to exercise patience, and assured that the government will resolve the crisis.

The president recollected the directive he made to his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, as well as the ministers of education and labour to address the concerns of the striking university lecturers.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14th over some demands which include the renegotiation of its 2009 agreement with the government and the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) to replace the Federal Government’s Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

THE WHISTLER reported that the Union extended its strike by three months on Monday, May 9th 2022 following the end of its last extension. The roll-over strike was effective from 12:01 am, May 8, 2022.

Some other demands include payment of earned academic allowances, funds for the revitalization of public universities, promotion arrears, and poor funding of state universities.

ASUU has also insisted on the release of the reports of the government’s visitation panels to federal universities and regular payment of salary to lecturers.