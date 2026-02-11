Constituents Seek Tinubu’s Intervention To Free Detained Enugu Lawmaker

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A concerned group from the Enugu South Urban I Constituency of Enugu State House of Assembly has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to use his good offices to effect the release of the member representing the constituency in the state Assembly, Mr Bright Ngene.

The group, under the umbrella of the Concerned Friends, claimed that the continued detention of the lawmaker had deprived the constituency of democratic representations in the past two years.

The spokesman of the group, Barr Chukwuemeka Okereke, told newsmen in Enugu that Mr Ngene had remained at the Enugu Correctional Centre for about two years without any hope of his freedom. According to him, “The continued incarceration of Mr Ngene has deprived the constituency of democratic representation, denied the people development dividends, and created hardship for his family and constituents.”

The Concerned Friends also called on Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi to intervene on the matter.

They also pleaded with Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State to intervene “as a father, a lawyer and a respecter of the rule of law”.

Ngene was elected on the platform of the Labour Party in 2023. He was later convicted by an Enugu South Magistrate’s Court in July 2024 over allegations of mismanaging community funds.

His co-accused, Hon John Ewo, recently alleged that the conviction of Mr Ngene was politically motivated. According to him, “Ngene was appointed secretary of the Contract Awarding Committee handling awarding contracts of revenue collection to contractors. It was the community that was collecting the revenue. He could not have been involved in anything about mismanagement of funds. He is a victim of personal bitterness.”

He said some interest sold Hon Ngene out because he did not automatically give them the contract to be collecting the revenue of the community. “Our community’s account was frozen by a court action, and the community needed a corporate account. We appealed to use Bright’s account. The same interest alleged that the money paid to Bright’s account was mismanaged. That was the case brought against him when he won the state House election.”