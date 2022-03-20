Constitution Amendment: Conferring Indigene Status On Non-Natives Dangerous, Afenifere Warns  

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has cautioned the National Assembly against conferring indigene status on non-natives saying this could cause a huge crisis in the near future.

The group advocated residency rights for non-natives, saying this would guard against the crisis which indigeneship status could trigger in the future.

Afenifere said this in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi.

It would be recalled that the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on March 8, 2022, announced that the National Assembly will reconsider at least three proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution that have been rejected by the House earlier on.

This was sequel to protests by the womenfolk on the rejection of the said three proposed Amendments. The three amendments are those on foreigners married to Nigerian women, indigeneship and that of 35 per cent affirmative action in which women are asking for more space in country’s political space.

Commenting on the issues, the Afenifere spokesman stated that the group was very much in support of women in the country being treated equally and fairly like their male counterparts.

He, however, called on the lawmakers to ensure that in the amendment concerning indigeneship, a proviso is not inserted in the constitution that would surreptitiously make non-natives to supplant the indigenes of a particular space in the country.

The statement read, ”We are saying this against the background of the move by some people who are agitating that anyone who is born in a particular area or has lived in the area for 10 years be granted the indigeneship of the area in question.

“We agree, and indeed believe, that every Nigeria has a right to live in any part of the country. But, we are also realistic enough to acknowledge the fact that every group anywhere in the world normally has a place that could be regarded as its native-land. The process or right to make such a claim derives from the linkage the group has with the ancestors who first settled in the given area.

“Attachment to one’s community and, through it, to the soil of the ancestors or the homeland, is a fundamental dimension of the notion of citizenship in Africa’ as widely acknowledge by participants at a conference on ‘Citizenship and Indigeneity Conflicts in Nigeria’ which held in Abuja, Nigeria from February 8th -9th 2011.

“It is a known fact that some armed bandits were forcefully camping themselves on some lands after killing or ousting the native-inhabitants of the area. This is happening especially in some parts of the North.

“Afenifere is not against peaceful and harmonious co-habitation by any tribe in any part of the country, but it is calling attention to the danger inherent in legally conferring indigeneship status on non-natives simply because they have lived for many years in the said area adding that such a notion is at the root of several communal clashes in the country.

” It is also very likely to create more problems especially in a situation where herders settle on farmlands, raise families and rear livestocks. Unless carefully handled, in a few years’ time, there may be conflicts with original inhabitants of the area as has been happening in Southern Kaduna, Benue state and some other places.

“What is desirable is residency right as is the case in countries we look up to such as the United States of America, Europe and the like. If you have lived in those countries for certain number of years and you satisfy certain conditions, you are given residency status with rights and privileges that are almost akin to that of an indigene.That is what we should emulate here.”

Ajayi went further to say that what is being said is not to negatively affect the status of a woman in a marriage. As a matter of fact, once a woman is married to a man outside of her nativeland, she should enjoy all the rights being enjoyed by other women in the husband’s area.

Craving against being misunderstood, Ajayi said that the reluctance to honestly deal with the issue of citizenship and indigeneship has been at the roots of major inter-communal and inter-ethnic clashes we have been having over the years.

He added that conflicts in this respect began the moment the Euro-American concepts of citizenship and indigeneship were made to override African concept of the same ideas.