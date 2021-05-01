‘Contractor Mbaka’ Must Speak On Presidency’s Claim…His Silence Not Golden — Omokri

52 SHARES Share Tweet

More than twenty-four hours after the Presidency accused reverend father Ejike Mbaka of resorting to attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari because he was denied contracts, the controversial catholic priest has yet to respond.

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Saturday, urged Mbaka to confirm or deny the Presidency’s allegation, saying his silence was no longer golden.

“Should we stop addressing you as Reverend and instead call you Contractor Mbaka?” Omokri queried in a tweet.

He said, “If after 24 hours we still have not heard from Mabaka on whether or not he demanded contracts from General @MBuhari as compensation for his political services, then the media, the @CatholicEW Church and the public should thenceforth refer to him as: Contractor Mbaka”

Mbaka, the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, had on Tuesday called on President Buhari to resign for failing to keep the citizens safe from terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals.

The cleric had urged the National Assembly to impeach the president should he fail to resign.

But responding, presidential aide, Garba Shehu, claimed that Buhari’s refusal to oblige Mbaka’s request for contracts triggered his attack on the president.

It was the first time the Presidency would be responding to Mbaka’s criticism of the Buhari administration.

The cleric, who had supported Buhari’s presidential bid in 2015, started withdrawing his support for the president ahead of his second term bid.

In his 2018 Cross Over night message, Mbaka slammed President Buhari and accused him of inflicting pains on the citizens.

The catholic priest had described the president as sluggish and archaic.

“I had wanted to pray for you and because I don’t want anybody to attack me, I don’t want the Bishop to invite me, I don’t want politicians to attack me anywhere, God forced me to say this…Change or you will be changed. God said that Buhari is in trouble. He is hypnotized and his mantra has been cannibalized…The wind will be too strong that Mr. President and the cabal will be blown out of office shamefully,” Mbaka had warned.

Meanwhile, before the 2015 presidential election, the priest had described Buhari as “a glory to Nigeria” and “a liberator” for the country.

Mbaka had said, “Whether Buhari will lead well or not I cannot blame God, anyone He has not revealed to me I won’t say, otherwise it may not come to through.

“But what I’m trying to tell you is that Buhari is a man of integrity. Buhari, in the spirit world, is a glory to Nigeria, a blessing to this country…a liberator for Nigeria.”