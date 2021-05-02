Contracts Allegation: Those Asking Mbaka To Speak Are ‘Sophisticated Morons’ – Nnamdi Kanu

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The leader of the Indeginous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked critics of reverend father Ejike Mbaka to focus on his call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation rather than the allegation that the cleric had demanded contracts from the president.

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, had claimed that Mbaka turned against Buhari because the president declined his request for contracts.

Shehu’s allegation prompted some Nigerians to criticise the Catholic priest, while others said the allegation was the Presidency’s strategy to divert attention from the cleric’s call for Buhari’s impeachment.

Mbaka had said the president deserved to resign or be impeached by the National Assembly on the grounds of widespread insecurity across the country.

Responding, Shehu had said: “Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”

But coming to Mbaka’s defense in a Facebook post on Sunday, Kanu described those asking Mbaka to speak on the Presidency’s allegation as “sophisticated morons”.

The IPOB leader said, “What has a contract to do with Rev Fr. Mbaka calling for the impeachment of the mask-wearing #Fulani terrorist in Aso Rock?

“Anybody asking Mbaka to address the issue of the contract is a sophisticated moron, an educated illiterate. Quit gossiping, focus on the issue of impeachment.”

Mbaka had on a Wednesday praised Kanu for constantly speaking against marginalization of the South East region under the Buhari administration.

“Up till today, I don’t know who Nnamdi Kanu is. I have never seen him face-to-face. Look at my hand on the altar again but I want to tell you something

“Wherever he is, may God bless him; because if someone has risen up to shout that his brothers are suffering, is it a crime?

“May the Lord bless his courage. What is happening is tear-shedding, heart-rending, nerve-breaking, mind-blowing.”