Controversial Referee Who Issued 11 Warning Cards In One Match To Officiate World Cup Opening Game

FIFA has announced the officiating referee for the opening game of one of the the FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.

Ecuador will be hosted by Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, 20 November.

The defending Champions, France and other teams including Ghana have landed in Qatar for the mundial.

FIFA has named an Italian, Orsato as the match referee.

The Organization said, ” Italy’s Daniele Orsato has been selected as the referee for the Opening Match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, 20 November.”

The Italian is 46 years old and one of Europe’s most experienced referees.

He was born in Montecchio Maggiore, Italy in 1975.

Orsato who is a Serie A referee has been officiating the World Cup since 2010.

The Italian was a Video Assistant Referee at the 2018 edition.

Orsato offiated group stage matches in the 2012–13, 2013–14, and 2014–15 UEFA Champions League games.

He was appointed a VAR referee on 1 July 2018, for the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between Croatia and Denmark.

The Italian was the referee of the round of 16 first leg matches between Manchester United and PSG which held 12 February 2019 in the Champions League.

In the match, Orsato was very generous with his cards as he gave out 10 yellow cards (6 for Manchester United and 4 for PSG) and sent off Paul Pogba in the 89th minute.

He awarded a penalty to Manchester United in the 94th minute through a VAR decision and Marcus Rashford scored to send United through.

In the 2020 UEFA Champions League Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, he was the referee.

Also, he was in the Referee in the second leg of the 2021 Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Orsato was awarded by International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) as the best referee in 2020.